Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.10. 38,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 74,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

