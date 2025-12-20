Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Here’s Why

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) was up 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.2350. Approximately 113,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 13,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1997.

Data Storage Stock Up 17.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.