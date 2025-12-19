Nexum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.76 Thousand (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 75.3% against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $8.65 million and $50.76 thousand worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

