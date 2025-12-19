Harmony Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $50.77 million and $6.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,888.63 or 0.99947704 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,797,336,008 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.