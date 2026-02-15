Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Short Interest Update

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,326 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 6,285 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maase Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAS opened at $6.14 on Friday. Maase has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

About Maase

