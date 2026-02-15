Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,724 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 4,917 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 469,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DPG opened at $14.56 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DPG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives primarily through equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the utility and infrastructure sectors, including regulated and non-regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation, communications, water, and related businesses.

At least 80% of the fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities of utilities and infrastructure companies.

