Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.28

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $53.96 million and approximately $131.68 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

