Verasity (VRA) Trading Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Verasity has a market cap of $20.47 million and $3.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

