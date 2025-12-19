Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.8005, but opened at $5.07. Umicore shares last traded at $5.0750, with a volume of 6,512 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Umicore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

