Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $144.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $144,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

