iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
