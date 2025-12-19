iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.