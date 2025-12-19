Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $268,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.66.
Zscaler Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $231.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $289.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.77 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,378,471.87. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,903 shares of company stock worth $7,504,284 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
