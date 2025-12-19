ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $34.54. ENN Energy shares last traded at $36.0350, with a volume of 554 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ENN Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

