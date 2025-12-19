Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.41. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 113,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sysmex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.80 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

