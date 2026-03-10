Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 1,503 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.5840.

Bavarian Nordic Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.34.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

