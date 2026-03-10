Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.33. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2,979 shares trading hands.

Sysmex Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $837.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan?based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high?speed, high?volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

