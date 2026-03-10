NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.24. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 291 shares.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

