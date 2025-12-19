iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

