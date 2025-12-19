AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

