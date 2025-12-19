Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CVX opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

