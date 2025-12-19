AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF $JANU is Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,192 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF comprises about 11.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.