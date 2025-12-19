Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $16.47 Million Stake in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,035 shares during the period. Simplify High Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 4.19% of Simplify High Yield ETF worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,795,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify High Yield ETF by 94,758.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simplify High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

Simplify High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify High Yield ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Simplify High Yield ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

