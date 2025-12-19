Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,540 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 153,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

