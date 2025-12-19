Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 210.8% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in CocaCola by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.39 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $302.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

