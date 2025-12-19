Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 42,424 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $677.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

