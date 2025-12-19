MFG Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

MFG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 626.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

