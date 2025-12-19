Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6.89 trillion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000801 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

