Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.13 Million

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Wrapped TFUEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TFUEL has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TFUEL has a total market cap of $203.69 thousand and approximately $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,007.39 or 0.99679791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Profile

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TFUEL is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.0175297 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using U.S. dollars.

