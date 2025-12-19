MFG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MFG Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 650.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 163,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

