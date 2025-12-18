Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 210. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Currys traded as high as GBX 146 and last traded at GBX 139.26. 565,698,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,247% from the average session volume of 8,913,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.67.

Currys Stock Up 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Currys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

