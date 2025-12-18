TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$9.48 and a 1-year high of C$12.81.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 37.00%.The firm had revenue of C$126.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

