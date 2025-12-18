Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.37% from the stock’s previous close.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

AYA stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.35. 653,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,741. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.62.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

