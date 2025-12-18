Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$153.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0%

CNR traded up C$2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$136.96. 709,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$126.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.56. The stock has a market cap of C$84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.