Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Set at C$94.00 by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a C$94.00 price objective by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$101.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.44.

SLF traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$84.67. 510,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$74.56 and a one year high of C$91.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.07 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

