Scotiabank Upgrades Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) to “Outperform”

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$99.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.09.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$101.07. 179,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,066. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$103.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

