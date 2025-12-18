Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.71.

MU opened at $225.52 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $264.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 383,650 shares of company stock valued at $81,602,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 77.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $475,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

