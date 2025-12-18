iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $193.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.