Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $198.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

