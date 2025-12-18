SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MYMJ)

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

MYMJ opened at $24.85 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

