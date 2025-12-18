SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 4.7% increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MYCF opened at $24.98 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.
About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cannabis Stocks Up for Reversal: Pipedreams or Opportunity?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rate Cuts Make These 3 Income ETFs More Attractive Than Ever
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.