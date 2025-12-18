SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 4.7% increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYCF opened at $24.98 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

Get SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.