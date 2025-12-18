SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 3.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
MYCN opened at $24.81 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.
About SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF
