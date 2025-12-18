Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

STC stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 107.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 764,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,709,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

