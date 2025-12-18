Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) CFO Buys 60,000 Shares

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 447,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,968.30. This represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Matthew Ferguson bought 5,500 shares of Elutia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $3,685.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Matthew Ferguson purchased 4,500 shares of Elutia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

Elutia stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Elutia Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Elutia ( NASDAQ:ELUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

ELUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Elutia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Elutia by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elutia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Elutia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 2.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 69,610 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elutia by 10.7% during the first quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

