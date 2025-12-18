Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2025

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 16.6% increase from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUSB opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.