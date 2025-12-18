Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 16.6% increase from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUSB opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

