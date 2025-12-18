Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.82

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2025

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPPGet Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 247.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COPP opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.