Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.82

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 247.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ COPP opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

