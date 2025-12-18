KeyCorp Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to “Overweight”

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

HRI stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. Herc has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,697,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.4% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,709,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,239 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 362.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 549,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 135.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 339,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

