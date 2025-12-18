Mizuho Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Mosaic by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

