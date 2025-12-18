Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Terrance Coyne Sells 69,582 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $2,669,165.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,043.60. This represents a 61.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

