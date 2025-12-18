Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$23.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.86.

A number of research firms have commented on EXE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Natl Bk Canada raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$21.99 on Monday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

