New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.8750.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th.
Shares of NFE stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $16.66.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
